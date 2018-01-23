Real places in Oscar-nominated films from Dunkirk to Toronto
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Movie fans can visit many of the real-world destinations depicted in this year's Oscar-nominated films, from the beaches of France where "Dunkirk" took place to a historic Toronto
The movie "Call Me By Your Name" featured scenery from Italy's Lombardy region.
Fans of "Darkest Hour" will want to visit the museum in London that preserves Winston Churchill's war rooms.
"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig is a native of Sacramento, California, and shot some bits there.
Parts of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" were filmed on a remote island off of Ireland's west coast, Skellig Michael.
But Ebbing, Missouri, does not exist and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was shot in North Carolina.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Our mouths started dropping': UAlberta black hole research sheds light on how galaxies form
-
Murder charge against Nova Scotia man dismissed in case involving Mr. Big sting
-
U.S. navy warship to spend winter in Montreal due to icy weather
-
Rainfall warning issued for Halifax, localized flooding possible
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.