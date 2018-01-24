Colorado governor releases broad plan for electric vehicles
DENVER — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has released a broad plan to further expand the state's electric vehicle market.
The Denver Post reports that Hickenlooper on Wednesday said he believes the keys to economic development and cleaner air lie outside of the gas engine.
The plan calls for public-private partnerships to build the state's electric vehicle charging infrastructure, providing a consistent
It also calls for updating road signage so electric vehicle owners know where to find charging stations.
One estimate says Colorado could have nearly 1 million electric vehicles by 2030.
Colorado currently ranks in the nation's top 10 states for electric vehicle market share and the number of electric vehicles per capita.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
