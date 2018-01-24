Toronto broke visitor records in 2017, with 43 million visitors spending $8.8 billion
TORONTO — Tourism Toronto says a record 43 million people visited the city last year, spending more than $8.8 billion.
The industry association says the numbers represent a 3.6 per cent and 9.1 per cent bump over 2016 respectively.
It says domestic travellers visit Toronto more than any other Canadian city, with two-thirds of people visiting the city from elsewhere in the country.
Meanwhile, Americans accounted for 2.9 million of the city's tourists and spent $2.6 billion while there.
Tourism Toronto says the more than 2 million travellers from overseas spent over $2 billion in 2017 — a record.
