Hawaii-bound jet returns to Phoenix amid mechanical issue
PHOENIX — An American Airlines jet carrying 280 passengers and crew members that left Phoenix on a flight to Honolulu returned safely amid what the airline described as a mechanical issue.
Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Rob McDade said American Flight 692 landed safely Saturday at Sky Harbor International Airport and rescue units stationed along the runway weren't needed.
Airline spokeswoman Katie Cody said the Airbus 330-300 crossed over the Arizona-California line about 150 miles (241
She didn't elaborate on the nature of the problem.
Cody said the flight was
This story has been corrected to say 270 passengers were booked onto other flights, not 70.
