Colorado Springs eyes electric buses from Volkswagen lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs hopes to purchase some electric buses with money from the state's multi-million dollar settlement with carmaker Volkswagen.

The Gazette reports that Gov. John Hickenlooper unveiled last week his "road map" of how the state will accelerate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, with help from $68.7 million the state will receive from the German carmaker. Volkswagen settled with the state for violating emissions laws.

Craig Blewitt, the director of Mountain Metro Transit, says Colorado Springs wants to replace six of its 50 buses with electric upgrades.

Blewitt says the electric buses will benefit the environment and provide low maintenance and fuel costs.

The state will decide which communities receive money based on the extent of damage caused by Volkswagen diesel vehicle emissions.

