Delays at Toronto airport due to technical issue at U.S. Customs
TORONTO — Canada's busiest airport says passengers can expect delays due to "nationwide technical issues" with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Toronto Pearson International Airport says the issues are with the American authority's customs kiosks, so everything needs to be done manually while they're repaired.
A spokesman for the airport says the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority decided to pause pre-clearance for passengers travelling to the U.S. in Terminal 1, so as not to overcrowd the customs area.
He says it wasn't immediately clear how many passengers were affected.
