Lonnie Allsup, founder of Allsup's Convenience Stores, dies

CLOVIS, N.M. — Lonnie Allsup, who started a chain of Allsup's Convenience Stores that expanded throughout New Mexico and Texas, has died.

The Muffley Funeral Home in Clovis, New Mexico, confirmed Allsup died Sunday. He was 82.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

Allsup and his wife, Barbara, grew up in the small town of Morton, Texas, before purchasing a "drive-in" grocery store in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1956. From there, they grew Allsup's into a chain of 300 stores in 160 towns and cities.

The Allsups were among the first in the region to sell cooked food and gasoline in the same location.