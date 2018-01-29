Publicly-funded New Mexico spaceport seeks confidentiality
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SANTA FE, N.M. — Operators of a taxpayer-funded spacecraft launch facility in southern New Mexico are seeking greater confidentiality for tenants that include aspiring commercial spaceflight company Virgin Galactic.
Top officials with the New Mexico Spaceport Authority that runs Spaceport America are scheduled to visit the
A bill backed by GOP Gov. Susana Martinez and Democratic Senate President Mary Kay Papen would exempt a variety of spaceport records from the state's Inspection of Public Records Act.
New Mexico Foundation for Open Government Executive Director Peter St. Cyr says the bill could interfere with appropriate public scrutiny of spaceport management and operations.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.