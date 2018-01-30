Boom in small ship cruising: 'It's not about the slides'
NEW YORK — Massive ships carrying thousands of people have gotten all the headlines in cruising in recent years. But there's also been a boom in small ships, river cruises and what's known as expedition cruising on ships designed to sail in places like the polar regions.
Smaller ships often emphasize more upscale, personalized service and more of a focus on sightseeing in the destination than big ships, which can feel like floating cities.
Ten new river ships are launching this year from brands like AmaWaterways, Crystal Cruises, Uniworld and Tauck. New expedition ships, designed for cruising polar regions and other places with spectacular scenery or environmental challenges, are coming out from Ponant and Scenic Luxury Tours & Cruises.
