Report slams Airbnb in NYC for raising cost of housing

ALBANY, N.Y. — A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

The analysis published Monday comes from a researcher at McGill University in Montreal and was commissioned by the Hotel Trades Council, a union of hotel workers. Several local neighbourhood organizations were co-sponsors.

The report finds that Airbnb listings have removed 7,000 housing units from circulation in the past three years and increased median rent in the city by $380 a year.

Officials have tried to combat illegal listings with fines for property owners.