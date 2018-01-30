Rio urges Carnival visitors to stick to urban areas
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian health authorities are urging Carnival visitors to stick to celebrations in the city of Rio de Janeiro and avoid sightseeing at waterfalls and forests where yellow fever has been detected.
Rio state Health Secretary Luiz Antonio Teixeira Junior said on Tuesday that there have been no recent cases of the disease in urban areas and that the risk of contagion in touristic parts of Rio is "nearly zero."
Brazil is vaccinating more than 20 million people against yellow fever to control a budding outbreak, and the secretary says Rio state alone has vaccinated more than 8 million.
Brazil's Health Ministry says 130 cases have been confirmed across the country and 53 people have died in the current outbreak.
