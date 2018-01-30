Ryanair formally recognizes UK pilots union
LONDON — Budget airline Ryanair has signed a formal recognition agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association, a significant milestone in addressing the company's often testy relations with its employees.
The voluntary agreement means that union representatives will be involved in future negotiations on pay, hours, schedules and holidays.
The association's general secretary, Brian Strutton, says that "given Ryanair's previous hostility towards unions, today's agreement is an historic one."
Ryanair's chief people officer, Eddie Wilson, says the progress with pilots in Britain is in contrast to some other European Union countries "where we are still waiting for a response to our recognition proposals."
