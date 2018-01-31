Albuquerque zoo acquires female snow leopard from Chicago
ALBUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque zoo has another snow leopard.
ABQ BioPark officials say they've started visually introducing Sarani, a 7-year-old female, to the zoo's male leopard, Azeo.
The hope is that the zoo can breed the two snow leopards to help the species survive.
Sarani arrived in New Mexico in December from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.
Azeo is parent to 11 offspring from his former mate, Kachina, who died last year.
