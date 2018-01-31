Florida man gets jail time for threatening flight attendant
MIAMI — A Florida man agrees that he threatened to blow up a plane, hurled racial slurs, threatened to kill a flight attendant, pushed a passenger, punched a seat and a window, and acted so badly that four people had to restrain him in plastic handcuffs for the rest of his flight.
Thirty-six-year-old Michael Minko of White Springs pleaded guilty to interfering with the crew and got two months in prison plus two years' probation. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom ordered him to prison on Feb. 23, after he completes addiction treatment.
The Miami Herald reports that Minko took an anti-anxiety drug and drank bourbon on the July 18 Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Fort Lauderdale before he called an African-American crew member a "slave," among more crude language.
