Florida man gets jail time for threatening flight attendant

MIAMI — A Florida man agrees that he threatened to blow up a plane, hurled racial slurs, threatened to kill a flight attendant, pushed a passenger, punched a seat and a window, and acted so badly that four people had to restrain him in plastic handcuffs for the rest of his flight.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Minko of White Springs pleaded guilty to interfering with the crew and got two months in prison plus two years' probation. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom ordered him to prison on Feb. 23, after he completes addiction treatment.