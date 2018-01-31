Life / Travel

Golden age of ocean travel celebrated at London museum

Evening wear worn by the wealthy American socialite Miss Emilie Grigsby and American diplomat Anthony Joseph Drexel Biddle Jr., is displayed during a media preview of the "Ocean Liners: Speed and Style" exhibition at the V&A gallery in London, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The exhibition, jointly organised by the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts and the V&A, studies the design and cultural impacts of ocean liners. It features over 250 objects, and opens to the public from Feb. 3 until June 17. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — Visitors to London will soon be able to enjoy the golden age of ocean travel at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The "Ocean Liners: Speed and Style" exhibit is billed as the first ever to explore the design and cultural impact of the great passenger ships that linked the United States and Europe.

Among the items on display are a Cartier tiara recovered from the Lusitania, which sank in 1915, and a panel fragment from the Titanic's first class lounge. There is also an Art Deco interior panel from the famed French liner Normandie.

Director Tristram Hunt said the museum has been collecting ship-related objects for more than a century.

The exhibit opens Saturday and will run until June 10.

