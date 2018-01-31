Golden age of ocean travel celebrated at London museum
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Visitors to London will soon be able to enjoy the golden age of ocean travel at the Victoria and Albert Museum.
The "Ocean Liners: Speed and Style" exhibit is billed as the first ever to explore the design and cultural impact of the great passenger ships that linked the United States and Europe.
Among the items on display are a Cartier tiara recovered from the Lusitania, which sank in 1915, and a panel fragment from the Titanic's first class lounge. There is also an Art Deco interior panel from the famed French liner Normandie.
Director Tristram Hunt said the museum has been collecting ship-related objects for more than a century.
The exhibit opens Saturday and will run until June 10.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.