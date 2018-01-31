Honolulu puts electric bus on the road for pilot program
Honolulu is testing its first electric bus as part of a six-week pilot project.
Hawaii News Now reports that Mayor Kirk Caldwell unveiled the zero-emission vehicle on Tuesday in front of Honolulu Hale.
The battery-powered bus on loan from Proterra, Inc. will be tested on 23 existing routes across Oahu.
Honolulu's diesel buses cost nearly $600,000 each. And while an electric bus is $745,000, supporters of the environmentally friendly buses say reduced operating and maintenance costs would lead to long-term savings.
Oahu Transit Services buys 6.5 million gallons of diesel fuel each year. The agency expects that its fuel costs would be cut in half with a switch to an all-electric fleet.
The city wants to transition its fleet to completely renewable energy sources by 2035.
___
Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/
