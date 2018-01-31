Lake Placid hosting monthlong Olympic celebration
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — With the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics slated to start next week, Lake Placid in upstate New York is rolling out the welcome mat for
The Empire State Winter Games kick off the monthlong celebration Thursday. Another highlight will be Winterfest, Feb. 24, which will include meet-and-greets with former Olympians.
Whiteface-Lake Placid has been ranked No. 1 for much of the last three decades for off-hill activities by Ski Magazine. Its readers selected it the No. 2 resort overall in the eastern United States.
That's partly because of great lodging and restaurant options in addition to the variety of winter recreation.
