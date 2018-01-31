Seattle utility installs 2 electric-car charging stations
Seattle City Light has opened two fast-charging stations for electric cars on Beacon Hill.
The Seattle Times reports the stations opened on Tuesday. The two spots are the first of 20 planned charging stations that the utility hopes to open by the end of 2018. Seattle City Light is also working to install hundreds of stations in private homes.
The utility has budgeted $2.2 million for the 20 public charging stations.
The stations look similar to standard gas pumps and can charge an electric car for about 80 miles (129
Mayor Jenny Durkan's office says charging the nearly depleted battery of a Nissan Leaf will cost about $10.70 at the new stations.
