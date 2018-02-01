Cape Town's water restrictions bring creative responses
JOHANNESBURG — International illusionists are doing their part to save water in South Africa's drought-stricken city of Cape Town, where authorities say they might have to turn off most taps in April.
A publicist for the show "The Illusionists Direct from Broadway" says the "water tank torture cell performance" has been dropped from its run later this month. A statement says producers and performers "are extremely sensitive to this situation and thank patrons for their understanding."
Cape Town authorities continue to welcome tourists to the popular international destination but suggest that visitors respect the ever-tightening water restrictions.
Tensions have been rising in the city of 4 million people amid complaints about price gouging for bottled water, and the military is prepared to help secure water collection points if "Day Zero" occurs.
