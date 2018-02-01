WestJet Airlines says discount carrier Swoop to being service on June 20
CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says Swoop, its new ultra-low-cost carrier, will launch on June 20.
The airline will begin with six weekly flights between Abbotsford, B.C., and Hamilton, and six weekly flights between Hamilton and Halifax.
Swoop will add six weekly flights between Hamilton and Edmonton and between Hamilton and Winnipeg on June 25.
Service between Abbotsford and Edmonton will begin July 25 with three flights a day.
The airline will have a total of 45 weekly flights.
WestJet announced plans for the no-frills discount airline last year.
Companies in this story: (TSX:WJA)
