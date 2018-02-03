Alabama town unveils fish monument
EUFAULA, Ala. — Alabama is known for its unusual memorials and statues, and the city of Eufaula is adding to the list with a monument to a fish.
Officials in the lakeside town on the Georgia border have unveiled a 12-foot-tall replica of a largemouth bass to celebrate its claim as the "Big Bass Capital of the World."
Bass fishing draws thousands of people to Lake Eufaula each year, and the state tourism agency awarded a grant to construct the monument. It was unveiled Tuesday.
The agency also funded a marker celebrating the late Tom Mann, who helped get Eufaula on the fishing map with his lure company.
The big fish joins a list of Alabama monuments that includes a boll weevil statue in Enterprise and a coon dog cemetery in Cherokee.
