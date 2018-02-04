Chicago museum's T. rex Sue to be moved for new display
CHICAGO — A Tyrannosaurus rex fossil that's been on prominent display at Chicago's Field Museum is being moved to make room for a cast of the biggest dinosaur ever discovered.
Officials with the Field Museum say the T. rex named Sue, which has been at the museum since 2000, will be moved on Monday. The specimen will be updated and moved upstairs to a private suite opening in 2019.
The changes are part of an overhaul to the lakefront museum's main hall.
A 122-foot-long titanosaur, a Patagotitan mayorum from Argentina, is expected to arrive in June. It'll take up a third of the main hall with its head peeking over a 28-foot, second-floor balcony.
