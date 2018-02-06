Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot will plead to flying while drunk

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A former Alaska Airlines pilot will plead guilty in California to a charge of flying a passenger plane while drunk.

Federal prosecutors say David Hans Arntson of Newport Beach agreed Tuesday to enter the plea at a later hearing. He'll be sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

In 2014, Arntson flew an Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego International Airport to Portland, Oregon, and then a second plane from Portland to John Wayne Airport in Southern California.

After landing there, he underwent random testing that found his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit for pilots.

He retired, and his pilot's license was revoked.