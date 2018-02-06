Sue, largest T. rex skeleton ever found, making a move
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found is on the move.
Chicago's Field Museum began dismantling the skeleton named Sue on Monday, in preparation to move the display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur.
Sue has been in the spacious Stanley Field Hall since 2000. Sue's handler, Bill Simpson, says that despite being the largest T. rex ever found, Sue looks puny beneath the 70-foot-high (21-meter-high) ceiling in the museum's main hall.
Simpson says Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery, where it'll look better.
Sue is making way for a cast of a titanosaur, a plant-eating dinosaur that's three times the length of the T. rex. Its neck will stretch up to the second-floor balcony level.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.