Romantic getaway tips from the world's longest honeymooners
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — When you hear about honeymoons or romantic getaways for Valentine's Day, the trip often involves expensive hotels in upscale destinations.
But Mike and Anne Howard took their honeymoon on the road, threw in some adventure and
They spent more than five years on the road and blogged about being the "world's longest honeymooners" at HoneyTrek.com. Their book, "Ultimate Journeys for Two," features 75 destinations and travel advice. They recently launched a travel agency, HoneyTrek Trips, to help others experience destinations in what they call "HoneyTrek style" — a mix of "local and luxury with a dash of travel hacking."
Mike Howard says "adventure can be romantic even if it doesn't have rose petals on the bed and chocolates on your pillow."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'More free-spirited across the pond:’ Locals react to Dartmouth’s romantic city ranking
-
Dump truck driver in Nova Scotia charged with dangerous driving causing death
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.