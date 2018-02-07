Suspicious luggage comment prompts San Diego airport search
SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a San Diego International Airport security checkpoint and a baggage area were searched and closed for almost an hour after a man about to leave on a flight made a suspicious comment about his luggage.
San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. Victor Banuelos said Wednesday that officers using dogs found nothing and that the man was detained because of his mental health.
Banuelos did not provide more information about what the man said and he was not identified.
The terminal where the closures happened reopened shortly before 12 p.m.
