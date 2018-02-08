International arrivals to US continued to slide in August

The latest government statistics on international arrivals to the U.S. shows they continued to slide through last summer.

Nonresident international visitors to the U.S. decreased more than 1 per cent in August 2017 compared with August 2016.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Travel and Tourism Office released the data Thursday.

Visitors from Mexico were down over 2 per cent in August 2017 compared with August 2016. Canadians provided a bright spot: up nearly 4 per cent , while visitors from other countries were down nearly 4 per cent .

Nonresident international arrivals totalled nearly 49 million January through August 2017, an overall decrease of nearly 4 per cent compared with the first eight months of 2016.