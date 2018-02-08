International arrivals to US continued to slide in August
The latest government statistics on international arrivals to the U.S. shows they continued to slide through last summer.
The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Travel and Tourism Office released the data Thursday.
The U.S. travel industry has complained that the Trump administration's anti-immigrant policies and anti-foreigner rhetoric are dampening tourism.
