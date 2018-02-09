Man pleads guilty to brawl on flight using wine bottle
A
A
Share via Email
SEATTLE — A Florida man who wielded a wine bottle in a brawl with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open the door of a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to China has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.
The Seattle Times reports 24-year-old Joseph Hudek IV entered the plea Friday in U.S. court in Seattle to one count of interfering with a member of a flight crew and three counts of assault on an aircraft with a potential deadly weapon.
Federal charges say Hudek — whose mother worked for Delta — was flying first class on a "dependent pass" and became violent when flight attendants tried to stop him from opening the door over the Pacific Ocean on July 6.
He will be sentenced in May.
___
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.