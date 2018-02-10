Arizona enacts plan for Grand Canyon during federal shutdown
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants to ensure Grand Canyon National Park stays open when the federal government shuts down.
He's directed Arizona State Parks to work with the Interior Department on a Grand Canyon Protection Plan.
The plan would outline an operations strategy and a process for transferring state funds to the Grand Canyon if needed.
Recommendations are due to his office March 1.
Ducey's announcement Friday came after the federal government shut down briefly for the second time within a month.
Arizona donated money to clean restrooms, empty trash and plow roads during the shutdown in January.
The state paid about $100,000 a day to keep the national park open during a lengthier shutdown in 2013. The federal government eventually reimbursed Arizona.
