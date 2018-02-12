Unfinished Vegas casino-resort to open in 2020
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — The long-mothballed unfinished Fontainebleau casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled to open under a new name in 2020.
The 63-story bluish tower will be transformed into The Drew Las Vegas under a partnership between hospitality giant Marriott International and New York-based real estate firm Witkoff.
The companies told The Associated Press ahead of the Monday announcement that the property will feature a casino, approximately 4,000 rooms and suites, convention and meeting space, and a variety of entertainment, nightlife, retail and dining options.
The site is near the Circus Circus and SLS hotel-casinos. The luxury property will also be home to the Strip's first JW Marriott and the company's top-end "Edition" brand.
The Drew will be one of two casino projects expected to open on the northern end of Strip in 2020.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.