Unfinished Vegas casino-resort to open in 2020

LAS VEGAS — The long-mothballed unfinished Fontainebleau casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled to open under a new name in 2020.

The 63-story bluish tower will be transformed into The Drew Las Vegas under a partnership between hospitality giant Marriott International and New York-based real estate firm Witkoff.

The companies told The Associated Press ahead of the Monday announcement that the property will feature a casino, approximately 4,000 rooms and suites, convention and meeting space, and a variety of entertainment, nightlife, retail and dining options.

The site is near the Circus Circus and SLS hotel-casinos. The luxury property will also be home to the Strip's first JW Marriott and the company's top-end "Edition" brand.

The Drew will be one of two casino projects expected to open on the northern end of Strip in 2020.

