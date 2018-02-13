Banff grapples with unique challenges before cannabis legalization
BANFF, Alta. — The Town of Banff is grappling with some unique challenges before this year's legalization of cannabis.
With a reputation as a place to get a "Rocky Mountain high" and a large international tourist base, the small mountain town is on the radar for retailers looking to set up shop.
Town officials say a delicate balance will be required to ensure the town's small retail district doesn't become a "green mile" with cannabis stores.
They are looking at a different approach than they use for regulating liquor stores, which have 12 storefronts in four square kilometres.
In addition to deciding where cannabis retailers will be allowed to open and where cannabis can be used, officials are also working to establish definitions for the storefronts and related businesses.
The bylaw is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
