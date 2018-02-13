'LOVE' returns: Philadelphia park gets its sculpture back
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — "LOVE" will be back in Philadelphia, just in time for Valentine's Day.
The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday — and will make a number of stops in a parade around Philadelphia before its reinstallation.
The sculpture was temporarily installed at nearby City Hall in 2016 while its home, a downtown park, was going through a renovation.
It was taken off view a year ago for repairs ahead of the park's reopening.
The perennial tourist attraction will look a bit different upon its return. It's been repainted to the original
A new rectangular pedestal was also designed, in keeping with how Indiana's other works are displayed.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.