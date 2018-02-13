The Latest: Flight lands in Hawaii after losing engine cover

HONOLULU — The Latest on the United Airlines flight that made an emergency landing after losing an engine cover while flying from California to Hawaii (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

United Airlines says a flight landed safely in Honolulu after an engine cover came off during its flight from California.

In a statement Tuesday, United said its pilots followed all necessary protocols to land safely after the cover was lost.

United spokeswoman Natalie Noonan said Flight 1175 was travelling to Honolulu from San Francisco.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email that the plane declared an emergency due to a vibration in the right engine.

The FAA will investigate.

