3 skiers die in avalanche in the French Pyrenees
PARIS — Authorities say three skiers have died after being swept away by an avalanche in the French Pyrenees.
The prefecture in the southern Hautes-Pyrenees region said the bodies of the three men were found Thursday, a day after an avalanche struck on an off-piste sector at the Cauterets ski resort, close to the Spanish border.
Rescuers, assisted by a helicopter and several dog teams, began their search late Wednesday afternoon shortly after the three men were reported missing.
The skiers, a 29-year-old and two 38-year-olds, were tourists from the French cities of Bordeaux and Poitiers.
On Tuesday, a 19-year-old skier died in an avalanche at the nearby ski resort of Gavarnie-Gedre.
