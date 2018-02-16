Avalanche kills 1 Russian skier in Indian Kashmir
A
A
Share via Email
SRINAGAR, India — A Russian skier was killed by an avalanche that hit the Gulmarg tourist resort in the Indian portion of Kashmir on Friday.
Four other Russian skiers from the group were rescued from the slopes of Gulmarg, nearly 50
Mehmood Ahmad Shah, the state tourism director, said the Russians ignored an advisory to stay away from the avalanche-prone area.
Avalanches and landslides are common in Himalayan Kashmir. Last month, 11 people were killed after their vehicle was hit by an avalanche in Kupwara district.
Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camping in the region.
In 2016, at least 14 Indian soldiers were killed in two avalanches. In 2012, a massive avalanche in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 soldiers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.