June 30 opening, Slinky Dog ride at Disney's Toy Story Land
NEW YORK — Disney World's forthcoming Toy Story Land got a press preview in New York Friday.
Toy Story Land opens June 30 at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios outside Orlando, Florida.
Oversized replicas of old-school toys are a defining feature of the land. Lampposts shaped like towering Tinkertoys, gigantic colored blocks, a Jenga tower and other massive playthings will make human visitors feel as if they've shrunk to the size of a toy.
A roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash will be gentle enough for young children. Alien Swirling Saucers will tow guests in rocket-ship toys. The land includes an existing attraction as well, Toy Story Mania, which allows guest to play games shooting at 3-D objects.
The new land will also feature a walk-up eatery, Woody's Lunch Box.
