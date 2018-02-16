Tampa Bay History Museum opens new gallery about pirates
A
A
Share via Email
TAMPA, Fla. — Is the pirate's life for you?
The Tampa Bay History Museum opens a new gallery Sunday called "Treasure Seekers: Conquistadors, Pirates & Shipwrecks."
The permanent exhibition at the museum in Tampa, Florida, includes a 60-foot replica ship with pirate holograms; an immersive
Artifacts include a 17th century ship's bell and a rare astrolabe, an ancient navigation tool that determined latitude by measuring the angle of the sun and other celestial objects.
Also featured: stories of real pirates like "Calico" Jack Rackham and female pirate Anne Bonny.
Pirate history is popular in the Tampa Bay area, with the massive Gasparilla festival each January and the Buccaneers NFL team named for a type of Caribbean pirate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.