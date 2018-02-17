Car crashes into historical monument in Salt Lake City
A
A
Share via Email
Salt Lake City police say a car apparently involved in a street race smashed into an historical monument at Temple Square in the city's downtown, critically injuring the driver.
Police Lt. Mark Buhman says the Eagle Gate Monument that arches over State Street was gouged on part of its base but that the monument appeared to be structurally sound after the wreck early Saturday morning.
The Visit Salt Lake
According to the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.