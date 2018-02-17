Demand for permits to hike The Wave continues to increase
A
A
Share via Email
SALT LAKE CITY — Demand continues to rise for the 20 daily permits to hike a geological gem on the Arizona-Utah border called The Wave, which features mesmerizing swirls of searing reds, oranges and yellow in bowl-shaped rock formations.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports more than 160,000 people applied for the 7,300 yearly permits last year to take the hike, which crosses the state border in the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness area.
The number of applicants increased by 20
The Bureau of Land Management issues the permits — half through a monthly online lottery and half through daily drawings at the Kanab visitor
In the online lottery held last week for May hikes, about 2,800 people entered for permits on May 5 alone.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.