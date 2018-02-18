4 survivors of Grand Canyon helicopter crash still critical
LAS VEGAS — Authorities say four people who survived when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Grand Canyon earlier this month are still hospitalized in critical condition.
Three British tourists were killed on Feb. 10 when the helicopter from Las Vegas went down on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.
The pilot and three other Britons were injured and taken to a Las Vegas trauma
A spokesman for University Medical Center of Southern Nevada says the four survivors are still listed in critical condition as of Sunday.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Preliminary findings are expected before the end of the month, though a full report on the crash won't be done for more than a year.
