Avalanches kill 2 skiers in France, injure 2 in Switzerland
PARIS — Authorities say two skiers were killed by an avalanche in the French Alps, and two more people were injured by an avalanche in Switzerland near the border with France.
The prefecture in France's Savoie region said the fatal avalanche occurred Sunday at the Val-d'Isere ski resort, close to the Italian border.
Le Dauphine reported the two were skiing on a run that was closed due to the avalanche risk.
Swiss media initially reported that 10 people were buried by the other avalanche, in the southern canton (state) of Valais.
But Valais police spokesman Stefan Leger says only two people pulled from the snow Sunday were hospitalized.
