State increases speed limit on Elko County section of I-80
A
A
Share via Email
ELKO, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation has raised the speed limit from 75 to 80 mph on a section of Interstate 80 in Elko County.
The Elko Daily Free Press reported Monday that the department said the new speed limit signs went up this week between Wendover and Oasis, a distance of about 30 miles.
The speed limit was increased to 80 mph in May 2017 between Fernley and Winnemucca, excluding a section of interstate through Lovelock.
The changes follow a revision to Nevada law authorizing the department to raise the speed limit where it's safe to do so. The department conducted studies before raising the limits.
The department said the speed limit was raised in Elko County because the road is relatively flat.
___
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.