Angry Air France staff demonstrate during strike over pay
PARIS — Hundreds of angry Air France staff are demonstrating at the French airlines' headquarters in northern Paris amid a strike over pay that has grounded flights.
Air France said that half of its long-haul flights departing from Paris will not operate Thursday and encouraged customers with a Thursday flight reservation to change their ticket "at no extra cost."
The day-long strike aims to pressure management to increase employee salaries by 6
Air France said it will operate 75
The airline said it would assure 75
