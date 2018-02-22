Marijuana amnesty boxes set up at airport in Las Vegas
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — People catching a flight at the airport in Las Vegas can now get rid of any leftover weed before taking to the skies thanks to metal receptacles installed outside the facility.
Ten green metal containers were set up last week at McCarran International Airport in response to county officials banning marijuana possession and advertising at the facility last year.
The receptacles commonly referred to as "amnesty boxes" are bolted to the ground and designed so that marijuana and prescription drugs can only be dropped in, but not taken out.
Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the bins "are offered as a way to help people comply with this ordinance."
Clark County commissioners banned marijuana possession and advertising at McCarran in an effort to keep it in compliance with federal law.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
N.S. sanitation crew gives toddler obsessed with garbage trucks the best birthday ever
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.