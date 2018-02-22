Medical marijuana advocate faces drug charge in Oklahoma
MCALESTER, Okla. — A medical marijuana advocate from Colorado is facing a felony drug charge after an Oklahoma traffic stop.
The McAlester News-Capital reports Regina Nelson of Boulder faces one count of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. Nelson's adult son and a fellow advocate also were arrested Sunday after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stop near McAlester.
All were released on bond and have pleaded not guilty.
Court paperwork says a trooper stopped the vehicle for failing to use a turn signal. A search found four joints, 11 containers with what appeared to be cannabis leaves, oil capsules and hand cream.
McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner is representing Nelson and says she was targeted for a Colorado license plate. Nelson has scheduled speaking engagements in Oklahoma, where voters will consider legalizing medical marijuana in June.
Information from: McAlester News-Capital, http://www.mcalesternews.com
