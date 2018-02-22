Snow expected in northern New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of northern New Mexico, with more than 10 inches of snow expected in the high mountainous terrain near the Colorado border.
The National Weather Service says a front over the coming days is expected to hover over a wide stretch of the state's northern border. A winter weather advisory that went into effect Wednesday isn't expected to be lifted until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Three inches to a half-foot of snow also is expected in parts of the San Juan and Jemez mountains, as well as the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 9,500 feet.
Chama and Taos are among towns expected to get snow.
The weather service says conditions will make road travel difficult around Taos, and hazardous — if not impossible — around Chama.
