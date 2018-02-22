Vintage military plane crashes into runway fence in Elko
ELKO, Nev. — A vintage military aircraft veered off the runway at Elko Regional Airport and crashed into a fence.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports that the two-seat jet trainer with a Rolls Royce engine was seen flying over Elko before crashing Wednesday morning.
Airport Manager Jim Foster said the lone occupant, pilot Robert McCormack, was taken to a hospital with lower back pain.
The aircraft appeared to be fully intact, although its nose was pressed into the chain link fence surrounding the runway.
The plane has competed at the Reno Air Races.
Foster said he did not know why the plane veered off the runway, but the pilot reported having a "brake problem." Foster says McCormack was on his way to Utah and probably stopped in Elko for gas.
___
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com
