Poland's Nieborow Palace: Lovely interiors, dramatic history
A
A
Share via Email
NIEBOROW, Poland — Poland's Nieborow (Nyeh-boh-roov) Palace offers visitors a glimpse of beautiful interiors as well as dramatic stories from the past.
The palace has hosted world leaders, survived communism and wars, and even has a connection to the Kennedys.
Stanislaw Radziwill, the son of the palace's last owner, Prince Janusz Radziwill, was married to Lee Radziwill, and Lee's sister Jacqueline was married to President John F. Kennedy.
The splendid early classicist palace survived World War II and decades of communism almost untouched.
A sign was put up in 1945 saying that the palace was a branch of the state-owned museum, not private property. That saved the site from wartime plunder.
The Radziwills never got their palace back, though Lee Radziwill and her husband made a one-day visit to the palace in 1971.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.