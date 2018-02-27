Board approves Downeaster summer pilot program
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Maine — Railway authorities approved a pilot program for this summer that would expand Amtrak rail service for three weekends.
The Bangor Daily News reports the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority board of directors voted Monday to approve the pilot program. The seasonal extension will add stops in Bath, Wiscasset, Newcastle and Rockland.
The program had originally been scheduled to run for 10 weeks this summer. However, the NNEPRA board voted to scale back the program because of funding problems.
Maine Transportation Commissioner David Bernhardt says the agency won't approve additional state or federal funds for rail service extension in the 2019 fiscal year.
NNEPRA executive director Patricia Quinn believes ridership fees can sufficiently fund the upcoming pilot program. The pilot runs during two festival weekends.
MDOT still has to approve the program.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shoppers Drug Mart signs marijuana supply deal with Aurora Cannabis
-
Sailboat cocaine case delayed again as smuggler captain switches lawyers
-
Halifax councillor wants to tell public how to complain about police
-
Sorry, not sorry: Halifax councillor refuses to take part in complaints debate, won't apologize
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.