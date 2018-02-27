Thomas Cole works, Hamilton-Burr letters set for NY exhibit
A
A
Share via Email
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Early works by a leader in the mid-19th century American art movement known as the Hudson River School are among the 10 exhibits planned at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown this year.
The museum announced Monday that the upcoming season will be highlighted by "Thomas Cole and The Garden of Eden." The exhibit will feature Cole's masterwork "Expulsion from the Garden of Eden," on loan from Boston's Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit runs from May 25 to Sept. 30.
Other highlights include an expansion of an exhibit of original handwritten letters between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr that led to Hamilton's death in a duel with Burr in 1804. The museum's collection includes nearly three dozen original documents relating to the dispute.
The museum's season opens March 31.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Calgary man suffering from nerve damage discovers new talent by picking up the paintbrush
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.